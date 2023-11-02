Menu
ACC returns a surplus of $911m, claim volumes back to pre-pandemic levels

ACC chief investment officer, Paul Dyer. (Image: ACC)
Staff reporters
Thu, 02 Nov 2023
The Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) has returned a surplus of $911 million as claim volumes return to pre-pandemic levels.Its investment fund has also grown in the 12 months to June 30 to $46.9 billion, up from $45.8b in the 2021/22 year.Chief investment officer Paul Dyer said after a tough year for markets in the 2022 fiscal year, it was “pleasing” to make a return of 7.07% after costs. ACC’s outstanding claims liability rose by $1.3b to $51.5b.“Most of our actively managed portfolios added value for the ye...
TradeWindow looks to cut costs – again
Finance

It's currently in discussion with its 80 staff worldwide.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
Golf

Craigs partners with NZ Open golf

The prize money will be ramped up to more than $1.7 million for the next event.

Staff reporters 12:00pm
Infrastructure

Downer reports halved profit, and it’s a co-defendant in a leaky building claim

Plus, it’s keeping a secret – something it’s not declaring in its accounts.

Staff reporters 9:55am
