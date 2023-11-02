Menu
Expect an 'extended pause' to interest rate hikes – HSBC

Bank doesn't epxect any interest rate cuts until late 2024. (Image: HSBC)
Staff reporters
Thu, 02 Nov 2023
Wednesday's weaker jobs numbers and the unexpectedly low third-quarter consumer price index (CPI) will see an "extended pause" to future interest price hikes by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, according to Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp (HSBC).In his latest market note, HSBC chief economist for Australia and NZ, Paul Bloxham, said the rise in the unemployment rate to 3.9% over the third quarter, although historically low, is still well above the 3.2% trough.Importantly for the Reserve Bank (RBNZ), he said, the underlying...
TradeWindow looks to cut costs – again
Finance

It's currently in discussion with its 80 staff worldwide.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
Golf

Craigs partners with NZ Open golf

The prize money will be ramped up to more than $1.7 million for the next event.

Staff reporters 12:00pm
Infrastructure

Downer reports halved profit, and it’s a co-defendant in a leaky building claim

Plus, it’s keeping a secret – something it’s not declaring in its accounts.

Staff reporters 9:55am
