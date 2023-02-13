Air New Zealand to resume Auckland flights on Tuesday

(Image: Getty)

Air New Zealand says domestic and international flights will resume from mid-morning tomorrow as concerns around cyclone Gabrielle – currently affecting much of the North Island – start to subside.Due to cyclone worries yesterday, Air New Zealand cancelled five of its long-haul international flights into and out of Auckland and 509 of the domestic jet services that it had scheduled for today.Air NZ said in a statement this afternoon that it was focused on getting disrupted passengers “back into the skies” as quickly as p...