Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Air New Zealand to resume Auckland flights on Tuesday

Air New Zealand to resume Auckland flights on Tuesday
(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Mon, 13 Feb 2023
Air New Zealand says domestic and international flights will resume from mid-morning tomorrow as concerns around cyclone Gabrielle – currently affecting much of the North Island – start to subside.Due to cyclone worries yesterday, Air New Zealand cancelled five of its long-haul international flights into and out of Auckland and 509 of the domestic jet services that it had scheduled for today.Air NZ said in a statement this afternoon that it was focused on getting disrupted passengers “back into the skies” as quickly as p...
Markets Market close

NZ market falls as earnings season kicks off

Fletcher Building’s earnings downgrade disappointed the market today.

Ella Somers 5:51pm
Property

National committed to housing intensification – Bishop

The party said it supports the supply-side responses to the housing crisis.

Oliver Lewis 5:15pm
Finance

Redcurrent goes into liquidation

The homeware retailer was started more than 20 years ago and had 10 stores.

Riley Kennedy 1:20pm