Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Air NZ’s new uniform designer expects big commercial impact

Air NZ’s new uniform designer expects big commercial impact
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Mon, 06 Nov 2023
Kiwi fashion designer Emilia Wickstead who has partnered with Air New Zealand to create its next uniform says the commercial impact will be “huge”.The airline announced on Monday that it had picked Wickstead – who grew up in New Zealand until her teens before moving overseas with her mother, fashion designer Angela Wickstead – to be its uniform designer.Wickstead is now based in London, where she launched her self-titled high-end fashion brand in 2008.She won Elle magazine’s Style Award for Red Carpet Designer...
NZ sharemarket extends gain as Westpac kicks off bank reporting
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket extends gain as Westpac kicks off bank reporting

Mainfreight was weaker after Maersk's warning on Friday.

Staff reporters 6:00pm
Markets

Forbarr gives MHM takeover offer the thumbs up

The wealth management firm said it was an “opportunity” for shareholders.

Staff reporters 4:53pm
Forbarr gives MHM takeover offer the thumbs up
Finance

Westpac NZ builds workforce as bad debts weigh on profit

The lender has taken on more than 400 over the past two years.

Paul McBeth 12:00pm
Westpac NZ builds workforce as bad debts weigh on profit