News in Brief

ANZ plugs $250m into Lodestone Energy
Lodestone plans five solar farms across the upper North Island. (Image: Lodestone Energy)
Staff reporters
Mon, 21 Aug 2023
Solar company Lodestone Energy says it has commenced with the next phase of its capital raising programme through a $250 million debt facility from ANZ Bank.The solar energy firm and bank have agreed to a conditional debt facility to support the construction of new solar farms across the country beyond the five that Lodestone has already announced.The next phase will see ANZ and Lodestone finalising credit approval for the fully engineered sites.Lodestone managing director Gary Holden said the partnership cemented the company's positio...
