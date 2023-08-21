Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Elders keeps creeping on Wrightsons

Elders keeps creeping on Wrightsons
(Image: PGG Wrightson)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 21 Aug 2023
Australian rural services firm Elders has kept lifting its stake in PGG Wrightson and boosting its exposure to New Zealand’s agricultural sector at a time when dairy farmers, in particular, are facing a tough season. The Australian securities exchange-listed company bought 758,040 shares for $3.2 million – roughly $4.25 a share – between Dec 20 and Aug 18, according to an NZX filing. That lifts its stake to 12.3% from the 11.3% holding it built up last year at roughly $4.35 a share. When it first emerged as a substan...
Qantas hit by lawsuit over multibillion-dollar travel credits
Bloomberg

Qantas hit by lawsuit over multibillion-dollar travel credits

Qantas financially gained by retaining credits, the suit claims.

Bloomberg 3:14pm
Energy

Mercury: the wind, the rain and the rejig

Wind and rain dominate earnings, as the company looks to expand generation.

Ian Llewellyn 2:32pm
Mercury: the wind, the rain and the rejig
Infrastructure

Chorus keeps in the black, despite economic squeeze

Inflation and extreme weather saw profit take a hit.

Ben Moore 10:40am
Chorus keeps in the black, despite economic squeeze