ANZ poaches top FMA enforcer

Paul Gregory is moving back into investment mode. (Image: FMA)
Staff reporters
Fri, 22 Dec 2023
Paul Gregory, executive director of response and enforcement at the Financial Markets Authority, has been stood down from any regulatory work after announcing he will take up a role as head of investment partnerships at ANZ Investment Management.Gregory joined the financial regulator as investment management director and acting director of capital markets in November 2020, moving into his current role in February this year.Both roles have put him in the public eye, including front-footing investigations into wholesale property investment f...
CBL Corp directors fined for disclosure breaches
One of the four directors fined in the case was stung $1.1 million.

Staff reporters 5:55pm
The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 11,634.43, up 6.44 points or 0.06%.

Graham Skellern 4:35pm
The scheme was forecast to become less effective over time.

Brent Melville 4:15pm
