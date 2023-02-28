Menu
News in Brief

ANZ says business confidence is battling on

Staff reporters
Tue, 28 Feb 2023
ANZ Bank says the "shock value" of the November monetary policy statement is starting to fade slightly as businesses focus on what lies ahead.ANZ's business outlook survey for February showed that business confidence has increased by another 9 points but is still down overall by 43 points.Inflation expectations remain elevated, with a net 80% of respondents expecting higher costs in 2023, chief economist Sharon Zollner said.Investment intentions also remain strong, and employment intentions are at a record high – but busines...
Markets Market close

NZ market in good spirits as earnings season wraps up

The US markets' recovery from last week's declines flowed through to the NZ index.

Ella Somers 6:10pm
Law & Regulation

Brief reprieve for Aaron Gilmore

The former MP has three weeks to halt bankruptcy proceedings from his parents.

Greg Hurrell 2:40pm
Transport

City Rail Link streetscape improvements to continue

The streets around Karanga-a-Hape will get a spruce up, despite the rumours.

Oliver Lewis 2:20pm