Jobs and job ads bounce back in January

The number of filled jobs grew by almost 1% in January, on a seasonally adjusted basis.It was the biggest such increase in more than two years and follows three months of weak jobs growth.Accommodation and food services created the most new jobs and had the biggest increase of any sector, up by 5%.Professional, manufacturing and healthcare jobs also had gains, while agriculture, forestry and fishing were down 4.4%.More ads, more applicantsJob ads also increased in January, according to data from employment marketplace Seek NZ, up by 2% month-on...