Jobs and job ads bounce back in January

Andy Fyers
Tue, 28 Feb 2023
The number of filled jobs grew by almost 1% in January, on a seasonally adjusted basis.It was the biggest such increase in more than two years and follows three months of weak jobs growth.Accommodation and food services created the most new jobs and had the biggest increase of any sector, up by 5%.Professional, manufacturing and healthcare jobs also had gains, while agriculture, forestry and fishing were down 4.4%.More ads, more applicantsJob ads also increased in January, according to data from employment marketplace Seek NZ, up by 2% month-on...
Law & Regulation

Brief reprieve for Aaron Gilmore

The former MP has three weeks to halt bankruptcy proceedings from his parents.

Greg Hurrell 2:40pm
Transport

City Rail Link streetscape improvements to continue

The streets around Karanga-a-Hape will get a spruce up, despite the rumours.

Oliver Lewis 2:20pm
Listed Companies

Tower says insurers can’t keep picking up the climate pieces

Tower has concerns about who should pay when it comes to managed retreat.

Ella Somers 2:20pm