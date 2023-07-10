Menu
AT says bus drivers' strike 'disappointing', union says 'necessary and successful'

More than 700 Auckland bus drivers across the city walked off the job on Monday morning. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Mon, 10 Jul 2023
Auckland Transport says the decision by two bus driver unions to strike was “disappointing” given the parties had agreed to continue conversations on Monday.More than 700 bus drivers across the city walked off the job on Monday morning, a move one of the unions described as “necessary and successful”.Auckland Transport said NZ Bus and two driver unions – FIRST Union and Tramways – agreed on Friday to enter mediation on Monday and the strike action was “disappointing, given the parties agreed in good fai...
Millions of Chinese staying home shackle Southeast Asian growth
Bloomberg

Millions of Chinese staying home shackle Southeast Asian growth

Visitor statistics suggest Southeast Asia’s economic recovery will be muted this year.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
Finance

ASB and ANZ in court this week to appeal class action ruling

The proceedings would potentially cover hundreds of thousands of loans.

Rebecca Howard 10:50am
Markets

Infratil spends $258m for 80% of Hong Kong data firm

Purchase price funded through existing capital and bank facilities.

Staff reporters 10:42am
