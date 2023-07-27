Menu
Auckland council wants to 'make space for water'

The Auckland anniversary weekend floods damaged properties throughout the city. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Thu, 27 Jul 2023
Auckland councillors have approved a proposal to consult the community on the Making Space for Water programme intended to make the region more resilient to flooding.The initiative comprised nine proposals resulting from the fatal Auckland anniversary weekend floods, which killed four people and caused widespread damage.In a press release on Thursday, mayor Wayne Brown noted efforts to improve resilience and respond to the flooding and cyclone recovery would be costly.According to work done by the council, the costs could be as high as $4...
Complaints over wage subsidy attack ads partially upheld
Law & Regulation

The Integrity Institute has been ordered to withdraw its ads in their current form.

Greg Hurrell 4:01pm
Primary Sector

Fonterra engaging with Brazil's competition watchdog

Concerns touch on some but not all products in combined Lactalis and DPA portfolio.

Rebecca Howard 3:20pm
Bloomberg

Trump faces fresh charges in Mar-a-Lago secret documents probe

Prosecutors allege Trump and two of his employees tried to delete security footage.

Bloomberg 1:15pm
