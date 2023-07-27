Menu
Ryman Healthcare 'working hard' to reposition the business, AGM told

In 2023, Ryman invested more than $1 billion in its portfolio. (Image: Ryman)
Staff reporters
Thu, 27 Jul 2023
Ryman shareholders have been told the retirement village operator is working hard to reposition the business for success. Claire Higgins, Ryman Healthcare interim chair, told the annual meeting on Thursday that the company’s $902m equity raise and suspension of dividends had affected shareholders. She said whether shareholders get dividends in the 2024 year was being considered. “We recognise that our shareholder returns have been unsatisfactory,” she said.  The equity raise earlier this year and the suspen...
City Rail Link streetscape works near completion
Infrastructure

The project expects to complete most of its Victoria St upgrades by the end of the year.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Property

Builders more upbeat, 70% say inquiries have perked up

No builders expect house prices to continue falling in the next 12 months.

Brent Melville 11:10am
Finance

Ezibuy liquidators to continue operating business to sell off inventory

The liquidators were appointed last week.

Riley Kennedy 9:45am
