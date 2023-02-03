Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Auckland state of emergency extended

Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Fri, 03 Feb 2023
Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has extended the state of emergency for a further seven days and apologised for aspects of the initial response. Civil Defence Emergency Management advised the mayor to extend the state of local emergency at 9am this morning and it was signed at 11.30am. The existing declaration was set to expire this evening.Having the declaration in place allows relevant authorities to issue legally binding instructions to agencies and the public if that is required.The mayor said those powers have “barely needed to be us...
Markets Market close

NZ shares edge up as market positivity continues

Briscoe Group's full-year sales were up 5.6% on the previous year.

Staff reporters 6:03pm
Sport

Business of Sport: women’s sport valuations are on fire but what does it mean for NZ?

There are currently over a billion NZ dollars of investment out of nowhere into women’s football and cricket.  

Trevor McKewen 2:00pm
Business

ASB giving $2,000 to customers hit by floods

All affected customers with the bank on Jan 27 will get the payment if they were stickered, or if their businesses were impacted.

Staff reporters 1:15pm