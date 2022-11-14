Menu
News in Brief

Auckland Unlimited chair Mark Franklin dies

Staff reporters
Mon, 14 Nov 2022
Tātaki Auckland Unlimited chair Mark Franklin has died while being treated for cancer in Australia.He became chair of Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development in November 2018, then chair of the newly merged entity Auckland Unlimited (now Tātaki Auckland Unlimited) from September 2020 – while working in his long-time role as managing director of Stevenson Group.Auckland mayor Wayne Brown said in a statement: “Mark was a highly regarded leader in both the private and public sectors who made an outstanding contribution to t...
Finance Market Close

NZX50 falls as investors 'take a breather'

The S&P/NZX 50 index decreased 79.78 points, or 0.71%, to 11,202.00 points. 

Riley Kennedy 5:55pm
Finance

Unit holders haven’t had 'a fair suck of the sav'

The outgoing chair of the Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund unleashed on the dairy co-operative.

Riley Kennedy 3:20pm
Energy

Unions want windfall tax

Unions say the gentailers have delivered billions in excess dividends to shareholders.

Ian Llewellyn 3:00pm