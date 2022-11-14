Auckland Unlimited chair Mark Franklin dies

Staff reporters

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited chair Mark Franklin has died while being treated for cancer in Australia.He became chair of Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development in November 2018, then chair of the newly merged entity Auckland Unlimited (now Tātaki Auckland Unlimited) from September 2020 – while working in his long-time role as managing director of Stevenson Group.Auckland mayor Wayne Brown said in a statement: “Mark was a highly regarded leader in both the private and public sectors who made an outstanding contribution to t...