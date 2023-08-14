Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Beca appoints Amelia Linzey, first female CEO in consulting firm’s century-long history

Beca appoints Amelia Linzey, first female CEO in consulting firm’s century-long history
Amelia Linzey will be the first female CEO at Beca, a firm founded in 1920. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 14 Aug 2023
Engineering services and consulting firm Beca has appointed its first female chief executive in the company’s 103-year history. Beca’s current group director for advisory, Amelia Linzey, has been announced as the firm’s new chief executive officer. “It is a huge privilege to help make an impact on the next decade of Beca,” Linzey said in a statement. She is set to take over the role when current chief executive Greg Lowe steps down on Sept 30.Linzey is chairperson of Beca’s business sustainabil...
Contact confident in new generation
Markets

Contact confident in new generation

Final investment decisions near on suite of new generation.

Ian Llewellyn 3:55pm
Policy

Removal of commercial tax write offs – Labour makes another major U-turn

The reinstatement of tax depreciation was intended as a permanent fixture.

Brent Melville 3:50pm
Removal of commercial tax write offs – Labour makes another major U-turn
Economy

Migration’s strong so why isn’t the economy booming?

 NZ on track to record a net inflow of around 90,000 migrants this year.

Jem Traylen 3:35pm
Migration’s strong so why isn’t the economy booming?