Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Largest ever Fair Trading Act fine for OneNZ

Largest ever Fair Trading Act fine for OneNZ
Vodafone rebranded as One NZ earlier this year. (Image: One NZ)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 14 Aug 2023
An appeal over a case concerning One NZ’s misleading marketing of a home broadband scheme has led to what the Commerce Commission says is the largest fine ever levied by a court under the Fair Trading Act. In the high court judgment, Justice Simon Moore said One NZ’s repeated breaches of the Fair Trading Act (FTA) revealed “a concerning indifference to its consumer obligations under the Act”.Commission chair John Small said the severity of the penalty should be a strong deterrent to other large busine...
Contact confident in new generation
Markets

Contact confident in new generation

Final investment decisions near on suite of new generation.

Ian Llewellyn 3:55pm
Policy

Removal of commercial tax write offs – Labour makes another major U-turn

The reinstatement of tax depreciation was intended as a permanent fixture.

Brent Melville 3:50pm
Removal of commercial tax write offs – Labour makes another major U-turn
Economy

Migration’s strong so why isn’t the economy booming?

 NZ on track to record a net inflow of around 90,000 migrants this year.

Jem Traylen 3:35pm
Migration’s strong so why isn’t the economy booming?