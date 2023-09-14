Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Breakers eyeing investment bankers, AFR reports

Breakers eyeing investment bankers, AFR reports
Breakers CEO Lisa Edser and sponsor BNZ's Dan Huggins. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 14 Sep 2023
The New Zealand Breakers basketball side’s private owners are said to be eyeing up investment bankers for a potential sale, the Australian Financial Review reported. In the AFR's Street Talk column – a hotbed of investment banking gossip used to spruik business – the Breakers were said to have NZ’s Cameron Partners on board to field local interest while MA Moelis will be the primary adviser in shopping some or all of the business. The Breakers finished second Australia’s National Basketball League las...
Outdoor clothing retailer Edmund Hillary goes bust: Covid blamed, $1.5m owed
Finance

Outdoor clothing retailer Edmund Hillary goes bust: Covid blamed, $1.5m owed

Liquidators were appointed last week.

Riley Kennedy 11:25am
Markets

Why Freightways is picking up a listing on the ASX

“Having a bigger focus in Aussie was natural for us,” says CEO Mark Troughear.

Ella Somers 11:00am
Why Freightways is picking up a listing on the ASX
World

US stocks edged higher after no-surprises inflation report

Investors feared that strong economic data might force the Fed to lift interest rates.

The Wall Street Journal 11:00am
US stocks edged higher after no-surprises inflation report