News in Brief

BusinessDesk Today: Lake Onslow cheaper option over 100 year lifespan

Ben Moore
Fri, 16 Jun 2023
BusinessDesk's daily podcast that wraps the top stories for the day ahead. Today's episode is hosted by Ben Moore.On today's episode we discuss:RBNZ may open up payments systemsLake Onslow hydro pumping project works out cheaper over timeAF Drinks secures invesment for US expansionWorksafe not working for NZ employers or employeesFollow our daily podcast on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.
QuiznessDesk, Friday, June 16, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, June 16, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Retail

High court quashes Countdown pharmacy licences

Independent pharmacists are celebrating what they call a David and Goliath victory.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Primary Sector

Rebecca Howard: The genetic modification tide has shifted

There's been little negative reaction. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
