News in Brief

Charities regulator clears Sikh council

The Supreme Sikh Council of NZ got $220k in grants for a cremation centre it wanted to set up in this former RSA in Manurewa. (Image: Google Maps)
The charities regulator has finished an inquiry into the Supreme Sikh Council of New Zealand and found no evidence of wrongdoing.BusinessDesk reported last year that Charities Services, a unit within the Department of Internal Affairs, was investigating a complaint about the charity involving the use of pokie machine grants.Class 4 gaming trust Rano Community Trust gave two grants to the Sikh council between March 2020 and 2021, totalling about $220,000.The council wanted to set up a culturally appropriate cremation centre at 6 Maich Rd, M...
NZ help needed to combat illegal fishing in Pacific
Primary Sector

Labour schemes may be diverting Pacific workers away from fisheries roles.

Oliver Lewis 11:47am
Tourism

Nats $22m for cycling and walking, but no plan for industry funding

NZ's tourism marketing has been left in the dust by competing Australia.

Staff reporters 11:43am
Public sector

Head of public service announces he’s retiring five months early

Hughes says he wants to leave the way clear for fresh leadership after the election.

Jem Traylen 11:10am
