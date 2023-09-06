Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Upton says emissions plan lacked early political leadership

Upton says emissions plan lacked early political leadership
Simon Upton said emissions reductions plans need early political leadership. (Image: PCE)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 06 Sep 2023
A review of how the government’s first emissions reduction plan was drawn up showed it needed clearer direction from political leaders from the start of the process.Simon Upton, the parliamentary commissioner for the environment, said putting together an emissions reduction plan (ERP) for the first time was a complex business.“There was no road map to follow, and the scope was significant requiring coordination across many government agencies," Upton said in his report on how the ERP was put together and what could be improved...
Third carbon auction this year fails to clear
Policy

Third carbon auction this year fails to clear

There were not enough bids to clear the NZUs on offer.

Ian Llewellyn 1:07pm
Law & Regulation

Opposition to Cryptopia liquidators overruled

Account holders tried to stop the liquidators realising $5m worth of cryptocurrencies. 

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Opposition to Cryptopia liquidators overruled
Politics

Hipkins questioned on India trade plan, economic priorities

Chris Hipkins says he will lead a delegation to India in his first 100 days.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:30am
Hipkins questioned on India trade plan, economic priorities