News in Brief

National reveals $257m EV network plan

(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Wed, 06 Sep 2023
National says it will “supercharge” electric vehicle infrastructure with a national EV network of 10,000 public chargers costing $257 million.National leader Christopher Luxon said an EV infrastructure plan would include the $257m being spent over four years to increase the current 1,200 available by tenfold. The party would also get rid of the need for resource consents for EV charging points and revive the “highly successful” ultra-fast broadband (UFB) funding model.“Supercharging EV Infrastructure is part o...
Third carbon auction this year fails to clear
Policy

There were not enough bids to clear the NZUs on offer.

Ian Llewellyn 1:07pm
Law & Regulation

Opposition to Cryptopia liquidators overruled

Account holders tried to stop the liquidators realising $5m worth of cryptocurrencies. 

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Politics

Hipkins questioned on India trade plan, economic priorities

Chris Hipkins says he will lead a delegation to India in his first 100 days.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:30am
