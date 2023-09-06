Menu
New Zealand wins dairy access dispute with Canada

Trade and export growth minister Damien O'Connor described the ruling as a significant win for NZ exporters. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Wed, 06 Sep 2023
New Zealand has won a trade dispute with Canada in a case said to have resulted in $120 million in lost revenue for the dairy industry.On Wednesday, an independent panel met under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and released its report on the dispute brought by NZ in 2022.NZ had alleged that the way Canada administered its dairy tariff rate quotas (TRQ) under the trade deal was unfair to NZ exporters and didn’t meet the terms of the agreement.A TRQ is a quota limiting the quantity of...
Policy

There were not enough bids to clear the NZUs on offer.

Ian Llewellyn 1:07pm
Law & Regulation

Account holders tried to stop the liquidators realising $5m worth of cryptocurrencies. 

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Politics

Chris Hipkins says he will lead a delegation to India in his first 100 days.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:30am
