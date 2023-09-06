Menu
Redcurrent's liquidators fail to sell retailer

Rebecca Kain's business was hit hard by covid. (Image: Babiche Martens)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 06 Sep 2023
The liquidators of homeware and lifestyle retailer Redcurrent have finished up after just over six months, with the business failing to sell.While the tax department and staff got their full amounts, the 62 unsecured creditors owed $2.6 million received nothing.EY’s Larissa Logan and Rhys Cain were appointed liquidators of the Hawke’s Bay-headquartered company by its shareholders in February, owing roughly $5m.The retailer, which grew to have more than 10 stores, was started by mother-daughter duo Audrey McHardy and Rebecca Kai...
