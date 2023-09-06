Menu
News in Brief

Commerce Commission asks fuel companies to explain 'concerning' price variations at the pump
The Commerce Commission says there were differences in prices for which there was no clear explanation. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Wed, 06 Sep 2023
The Commerce Commission is asking fuel companies to "please explain" why prices at the pump vary so much at different fuel stations.Commerce Commission chair John Small said he had written to all the major fuel companies asking them to explain "concerning" differences in fuel costs at different stations. Small said in the quarterly fuel monitoring report in March there were differences in price seen for which there was no clear explanation. “We are seeing wide variations in prices both between and within citi...
Policy

Third carbon auction this year fails to clear

There were not enough bids to clear the NZUs on offer.

Ian Llewellyn 1:07pm
Law & Regulation

Opposition to Cryptopia liquidators overruled

Account holders tried to stop the liquidators realising $5m worth of cryptocurrencies. 

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Politics

Hipkins questioned on India trade plan, economic priorities

Chris Hipkins says he will lead a delegation to India in his first 100 days.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:30am
