News in Brief

Christchurch council chief to leave at end of November
Christchurch council chief executive Dawn Baxendale goes at the end of the month. (Image: Christchurch City Council)
Staff reporters
Mon, 20 Nov 2023
Christchurch city council chief executive Dawn Baxendale will leave her role at the end of the month, almost a year before her contract expires, for personal reasons. Baxendale will formally leave the council on Nov 30 at the end of her annual leave, having tendered her notice on Nov 6. Councillors accepted her resignation on Nov 15, and have started looking for a replacement. General manager of citizens and community and acting general manager of infrastructure, planning and regulatory services, Mary Richardson, has been appointed in...
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket has late bounce

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,207.46, up 30.49 points or 0.27%.

Graham Skellern 20 Nov 2023
Politics

National, Act and NZ First have reached an agreement on policy. 

Dileepa Fonseka 20 Nov 2023
Primary Sector

Short supply: egg wholesaler goes bust, blames battery hen ban

The ban came into force in January. 

Riley Kennedy 20 Nov 2023
