Primary Sector

Canterbury water bottler's consent appeal rejected by supreme court

(Image: Courts of NZ)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 20 Nov 2023
The country’s top court has knocked back an appeal by a Canterbury water bottler who planned to repurpose existing water take and use consents for a wool scourer. The supreme court unanimously rejected an appeal by Cloud Ocean Water that would have let the water bottler use an existing consent to take and use water at the former Kaputone Woolscour site to set up a bottling business. Southridge Holdings, formerly Rapaki Natural Resources, made a similar investment by buying two consents from Silver Fern Farms that the meat proces...
