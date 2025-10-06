Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

ComCom issues warning to Blenheim bricklayers over suspected cartel conduct

ComCom issues warning to Blenheim bricklayers over suspected cartel conduct
Commerce Commission chair John Small. (Image: Commerce Commission)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 06 Oct 2025
The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to several bricklayers in the Blenheim area after an investigation into suspected cartel conduct.G J Marfell Ltd, Mike Vis Bricklaying Ltd and bricklayers Benjamin Robertson and Andrew Dwyer were issued warnings for conduct that involved the use of courtesy calls, including in the form of text message exchanges, to discuss quotes for projects.Commerce Commission chair John Small said such discussions, particularly when specific pricing is disclosed, can lead to cover pricing, which is a form of bid-r...
NZX awaits Wednesday's Official Cash Rate call
Markets Market Close

NZX awaits Wednesday's Official Cash Rate call

The S&P/NZX 50 Index declined 24.85 points or 0.18% to 13,489.24.

Graham Skellern 06 Oct 2025
Energy

Brookfield buys Clarus gas assets

Worth perhaps $2b, the deal follows the NZ Government's LNG import announcement.

Pattrick Smellie 06 Oct 2025
Brookfield buys Clarus gas assets
Law & Regulation

IAG hit with record $19.5m fine for 'widespread failures'

IAG is New Zealand's largest insurer.

Gregor Thompson 06 Oct 2025
IAG hit with record $19.5m fine for 'widespread failures'