News in Brief

Former financial adviser Murray McClune sentenced for stealing from elderly clients
(Image: DepositPhotos)
Mon, 06 Oct 2025
Former financial adviser Murray McClune has been sentenced to three years and seven months in prison for theft from elderly clients.The charges, which were the result of an investigation by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA), involved the theft of about $1.7 million over a two-year period starting in 2016.McClune, who is now permanently banned from holding directorships, management positions, and providing financial advice, had offered investment opportunities to two couples who had known him for more than 40 years.Rather than invest the fun...
Markets Market Close

NZX awaits Wednesday's Official Cash Rate call

The S&P/NZX 50 Index declined 24.85 points or 0.18% to 13,489.24.

Graham Skellern 06 Oct 2025
Energy

Worth perhaps $2b, the deal follows the NZ Government's LNG import announcement.

Pattrick Smellie 06 Oct 2025
Law & Regulation

IAG is New Zealand's largest insurer.

Gregor Thompson 06 Oct 2025
IAG hit with record $19.5m fine for 'widespread failures'