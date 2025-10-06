Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Services

Two MC partners quit for Cuncannon start-up

Two MC partners quit for Cuncannon start-up
John Stephens and Kathleen Morrison are moving on from MC. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 06 Oct 2025
Two MC partners have quit the Auckland central Crown warrant holder for start-up firm Cuncannon. John Stephens and Kathleen Morrison are leaving to join fellow MC alumni Fionnghuala Cuncannon from today.Nearly a year old, Cuncannon was established as a boutique litigation and class action firm.Stephens brings a wide-ranging commercial practice while Morrison’s specialism is in insolvency.“The intention was always to start small and grow at a rate and in a way that made sense, and having the opportunity to work with John and Kat...
NZX awaits Wednesday's Official Cash Rate call
Markets Market Close

NZX awaits Wednesday's Official Cash Rate call

The S&P/NZX 50 Index declined 24.85 points or 0.18% to 13,489.24.

Graham Skellern 06 Oct 2025
Energy

Brookfield buys Clarus gas assets

Worth perhaps $2b, the deal follows the NZ Government's LNG import announcement.

Pattrick Smellie 06 Oct 2025
Brookfield buys Clarus gas assets
Law & Regulation

IAG hit with record $19.5m fine for 'widespread failures'

IAG is New Zealand's largest insurer.

Gregor Thompson 06 Oct 2025
IAG hit with record $19.5m fine for 'widespread failures'