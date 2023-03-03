Menu
News in Brief

Consumer confidence lower but we're still spending

Perceptions around personal finances fell 10 points to -30%, the lowest since 2008, the year of the global financial crisis. (Image: Unsplash)
Staff reporters
Fri, 03 Mar 2023
Negative consumer confidence has yet to be matched by spending, which remains relatively buoyant, according to the ANZ-Roy Morgan February survey of households.Overall consumer confidence was well below the neutral level of 100 points and was “bouncing around the bottom”. Perceptions around personal finances fell 10 points to -30%, the lowest since 2008, the year of the global financial crisis.ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said although February consumer confidence at 79.8 points was above the December low of 73.8 it was s...
Markets Market close

Investors switch from earnings to macro conditions

Earnings season is almost over and investors are now eyeing wider issues.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Markets

Pushpay shareholders call for board resignations

Shareholders have voted down BGH and Sixth Street's scheme of arrangement and criticised the board for recommending it at a special meeting. 

Dan Brunskill 4:10pm
Sport

Business of Sport: Lydia Ko the go-to for equality in women’s golf

Golf’s money issues, Drive to Survive losing its mojo, and more...

Trevor McKewen 1:10pm