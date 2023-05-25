Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Contact powers up Microsoft in 10-year deal

Contact powers up Microsoft in 10-year deal
Contact's geothermal capacity at Te Mihi will be boosted by the Te Huka project. Image: Contact)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 25 May 2023
Contact Energy will supply Microsoft’s expanding New Zealand power demands from its new 51.4 megawatt Te Huka Unit 3 geothermal power station. The 10-year deal was signed in September but unveiled today, following hot on the heels of Contact’s 30MW supply deal for NZ Steel’s Glenbrook mill in a major decarbonisation plan. Microsoft plans to build a $180 million data centre in Auckland, removing an obstacle for local cloud customers who need data to be stored in NZ sovereign territory. Contact’s geothermal...
Pacific Edge
Markets

Pacific Edge

Revenue was strong, but the company continues to invest for growth, reporting a $27m loss.

Ella Somers 10:30am
Finance

Extreme weather hits Tower half-year result

Tower says it is well-provisioned for two more major events in this financial year.

Pattrick Smellie 10:25am
Extreme weather hits Tower half-year result
Listed Companies

Storms bite into Savor Group performance

But results reflect strong cashflow on the strength of its new openings.

Brent Melville 10:00am
Storms bite into Savor Group performance