News in Brief

Cyclone-delayed wind farm starts delivering power
Windfarms are a growing part of electricity supply. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Fri, 17 Nov 2023
Meridian Energy’s Harapaki wind farm near Napier has begun generating electricity after a delay due to Cyclone Gabrielle.The first of the wind farm's 41 turbines was energised on Friday, with the remaining turbines to be switched on one by one as Meridian works towards full power by September 2024.Construction was mainly set back by this year because road access to transport equipment such as turbines was washed away.Guy Waipara, general manager of development at Meridian, said the company is pleased with the progress being made...
NZ shares dip as investors wait on Ebos
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,176.97, down 53.9 points or 0.48%.

Graham Skellern 6:08pm
Primary Sector

Development West Coast invests $3m in mineral sands mining group

Regional development agency investment 'a vote of confidence' in mining group.

Staff reporters 3:15pm
Economy

ANZ says 'so far so good' on inflation, picks no change to OCR

Surging migration is having a deflationary effect, along with easing labour demand.

Staff reporters 2:40pm
