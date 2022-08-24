See full details
Ebos revenue breaks above A$10b as it celebrates its 100th year

Dan Brunskill
Wed, 24 Aug 2022

Ebos chief executive John Cullity said it was pleasing to hit this milestone in the 100th year of the company’s operation. (Photo: Ebos)
Ebos Group, a wholesaler and distributor of healthcare products, lifted its annual profit by 9.3% as the covid outbreak continued to boost sales and 51 pharmacies joined its franchise network.Net profit climbed to A$202.6 million (NZ$225.9m) in the 12 months ended June 30, from A$185.3m a year earlier, the Melbourne-based company said in a statement.That profit figure includes A$25.6m of acquisition costs incurred during the year as Ebos bought five businesses, including the A$1.2 billion purchase of LifeHealthcare.Stripping out those one-off c...

