News in Brief

Electric vehicles to pay for roads from April 1

The free ride for EV owners is coming to an end. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 16 Jan 2024
The government has confirmed that electric and hybrid vehicles will have to pay road user charges from April 1.The exemption scheme, which was introduced in 2009 in a bid to encourage the uptake of electric vehicles (EVs), was always meant to end on March 31.In a statement on Tuesday, transport minister Simeon Brown confirmed this was the case, ruling out any further extensions.According to a 2021 explainer from the Ministry of Transport, the average EV driver stood to save about $800 a year by not paying road user charges (RUCs), which are app...
NZ sharemarket inches into positive territory on flat trading
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,751.04, down 2.14 points or 0.02%.

Graham Skellern 6:18pm
Economy

Put RBNZ Conway’s speech on your calendar

The market has now priced 103 basis points of easing over the course of 2024.

Rebecca Howard 4:25pm
Primary Sector

King Salmon expansion plan gets tick

Salmon farmer reaches the next regulatory hurdle.

Pattrick Smellie 4:15pm
