News in Brief

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman resigns
Golriz Ghahraman says her work has affected her mental health. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Tue, 16 Jan 2024
According to the New Zealand Herald, Green MP Golriz Ghahraman has resigned after allegations of shoplifting.“It is a great honour to serve as a Member of Parliament. I am proud of my advocacy work on human rights and foreign affairs, and particularly proud of campaigns that resulted in practical improvements to the electoral laws governing donations and overseas voting,” she said.Ghahraman said that her mental health had been “badly affected” by the stress of her work as an MP.“This has led me to act in ways that...
Price pressures easing across the economy: QSBO
Economy

Price pressures easing across the economy: QSBO

Increasing migration has also eased labour shortages. 

Pattrick Smellie 11:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, January 16, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
World

What’s in those big suitcases? $125 million in cash

Smugglers in business class for extra luggage allowances moved $1m-plus at a time.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
