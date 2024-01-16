Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Bad time for job seekers with job ads at lowest level in 7 years

Bad time for job seekers with job ads at lowest level in 7 years
Job seekers face a dire situation. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 16 Jan 2024
Job advertisements have fallen to their lowest level since January 2017, according to an analysis of Seek New Zealand data by Bank of NZ economists. New job advertisements on Seek were down 24.5% in December 2023 compared to the previous year. The bank's researchers, headed by chief economist Stephen Toplis, said advertisements had fallen 37% since their peak in August 2022."Another way to look at it is that ads are now at their lowest since January 2017 if you exclude the covid lockdown experience."The ba...
Price pressures easing across the economy: QSBO
Economy

Price pressures easing across the economy: QSBO

Increasing migration has also eased labour shortages. 

Pattrick Smellie 11:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, January 16, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, January 16, 2023
World

What’s in those big suitcases? $125 million in cash

Smugglers in business class for extra luggage allowances moved $1m-plus at a time.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
What’s in those big suitcases? $125 million in cash