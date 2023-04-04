Menu
News in Brief

Emissions fall on huge hydro boost

A decrease in use of fossil fuels for electricity helped NZ reach a 3.5% decline in greenhouse gas emissions. (Image: Genesis)
Staff reporters
Tue, 04 Apr 2023
A big increase in renewable electricity generation and a decrease in the use of fossil fuels for electricity resulted in a 3.5% decline in greenhouse gas emissions in the September quarter, on a seasonally adjusted basis.The biggest contributor was a 29% increase in hydroelectric generation in the September quarter, compared with the June quarter. Manufacturing emissions declined a further 8.6% after reaching a record low for the series in June 2022.Contribution from primary industries was flat, while transport and household emissions cont...
Simon Power resigns from TVNZ
Media

The Television New Zealand board says it will be looking for a replacement "in due course".

Staff reporters 4:48pm
Economy

Rate hikes gaining traction, but there's a long way to go

An NZIER survey says 41% of firms now report sales as their primary constraint.

Rebecca Howard 1:59pm
Energy

Amazon and Mercury make power deal

The 15-year deal is the latest in a series of power purchase agreements.

Ian Llewellyn 1:17pm
