Emissions fall on huge hydro boost

A decrease in use of fossil fuels for electricity helped NZ reach a 3.5% decline in greenhouse gas emissions. (Image: Genesis)

A big increase in renewable electricity generation and a decrease in the use of fossil fuels for electricity resulted in a 3.5% decline in greenhouse gas emissions in the September quarter, on a seasonally adjusted basis.The biggest contributor was a 29% increase in hydroelectric generation in the September quarter, compared with the June quarter. Manufacturing emissions declined a further 8.6% after reaching a record low for the series in June 2022.Contribution from primary industries was flat, while transport and household emissions cont...