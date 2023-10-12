Menu
News in Brief

Engineering NZ warns of 'systemic' issues

The narrow, glass-fronted building to the left is 230 High St, Christchurch. (Image: RNZ)
Staff reporters
Thu, 12 Oct 2023
Engineering New Zealand is warning of systemic issues in the building sector leading to design and quality flaws being missed.The registration authority for engineers released a report on Wednesday that included case studies of high-profile building failures, such as the Southland Stadium roof collapse and a Christchurch building, 230 High St, that didn’t comply with the building code.As the report said, identifying the root cause of design quality issues was complex.'Structural design errors'“Examples outlined in this repor...
Markets

National carrier's shares buffeted after it released lower-than-expected guidance.

Rebecca Stevenson 4:06pm
Energy

Meridian puts a finger in the (offshore) wind

Meridian signs an offshore wind MOU with Parkwind.

Ian Llewellyn 12:22pm
Sport

All Blacks named most valuable brand in rugby

The All Blacks stay in the top spot with a 52% increase in value.

Trevor McKewen 11:25am
