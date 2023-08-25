Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Family businesses snap up brewer in Epic deal

Family businesses snap up brewer in Epic deal
The Epic Taproom in the Auckland suburb of Onehunga will stay open. (Image: Epic)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 25 Aug 2023
Epic Beer has been bought by a partnership between two family-owned New Zealand businesses, the Russell Group and Hancocks Group.Epic moved into liquidation in July, on the back of rising costs of production and delays getting consents to develop a brewery and tap room in Mt Wellington, Auckland. The liquidators, Waterstone Insolvency, have since been seeking a buyer. The first liquidators' report listed $514,286 owing to trade creditors, with another $63,376 as employee entitlements.Under the acquisition, the Epic brand, which was fou...
NZ sharemarket dips despite solid results
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket dips despite solid results

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,443.5, down 34.47 points or 0.3%.

Graham Skellern 6:18pm
Markets

Vista reports $8.5m half-year net loss but gets a Barbenheimer boost

The Barbenheimer craze helped deliver the “best domestic box office” since April 2019.

Ella Somers 3:20pm
Vista reports $8.5m half-year net loss but gets a Barbenheimer boost
Retail

Ram raiders hit Michael Hill's bottom line

The company spent about $5 million on security measures.

Ian Llewellyn 3:10pm
Ram raiders hit Michael Hill's bottom line