Fashion Quarterly magazine sold to editor-in-chief

Sarah Murray. (Image: LinkedIn)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 22 Nov 2023
Ex-Bauer magazine Fashion Quarterly has been sold by Via Media to its editor-in-chief, Sarah Murray.Under the deal, completed this week, Murray will lead the title and online offerings fq.co.nz, FQCollective, FQEvents and FQInsider.A new company, Elcoat Media, has been formed to house the assets, with Murray the co-owner alongside Andrew McDaid and Stephen McDaid, according to Companies Register filings.They are the second set of new owners for the business since 2020.The fashion title was snapped up by Via Media, formerly Parkside Media, in Au...
Revenue up, net loss down as the company rides economic headwinds.

Ben Moore 12:55pm
Deputy PM tussle continues as three-way coalition moves to Wellington

Politicians have been spotted boarding flights to Wellington.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:20pm
BusinessDesk wins big at journalism awards

BusinessDesk takes out emerging business journalist of the year for the third year.

Staff reporters 10:15am
