News in Brief

Film Commission turns to the small screen for new CEO

Annie Murray. (Image: NZ Film Commission)
Staff reporters
Mon, 20 Mar 2023
The Film Commission has turned to television programmer Annie Murray as its new chief executive, putting a line in the sand with her predecessor who left after months of pressure over a conflict of interest. Commission chair Alastair Carruthers said Murray would start on June 19 and relinquish all professional roles by then to “ensure no conflict of interest”. Murray is currently the head of Sky originals at Sky Network Television, having joined the pay-TV operator in 2014. She’s previously been head of external prog...
UBS to buy Credit Suisse in $5.3b deal to end crisis
Finance

UBS is to take over Credit Suisse with billions in SNB, state support, but holders of risky bonds face a $17b wipeout.

Bloomberg 3:20pm
Politics

Foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta heads to China

It will mark the first visit by a New Zealand minister since 2019.

Rebecca Howard 3:15pm
Finance

Bloomberg: A brief history of bank bailouts

As UBS prepares to buy Credit Suisse for a song, Bloomberg's Thyagaraju Adinarayan reprises a recent history of distressed bank rescues.

Bloomberg 12:43pm
