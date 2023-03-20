Film Commission turns to the small screen for new CEO

Annie Murray. (Image: NZ Film Commission)

The Film Commission has turned to television programmer Annie Murray as its new chief executive, putting a line in the sand with her predecessor who left after months of pressure over a conflict of interest. Commission chair Alastair Carruthers said Murray would start on June 19 and relinquish all professional roles by then to “ensure no conflict of interest”. Murray is currently the head of Sky originals at Sky Network Television, having joined the pay-TV operator in 2014. She’s previously been head of external prog...