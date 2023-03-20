Menu
Ngāi Tahu Property gets in behind Rangiora development

Staff reporters
Mon, 20 Mar 2023
Ngāi Tahu Property and Bellgrove Rangiora have set up a joint venture to develop 100 hectares in Waimakariri to deliver about 1,300 new lots.Bellgrove Rangiora is controlled by managing director Paul McGowan and Mike Greer Homes North Canterbury. It bought a former dairy farm in east Rangiora three years ago and has planned, consented and started building its first stage to deliver 200 lots later this year.The Bellgrove developer’s website pitched the original 65 ha site as targeting 800 new homes and standalone sections ranging in size f...
UBS to buy Credit Suisse in $5.3b deal to end crisis
Finance

UBS to buy Credit Suisse in $5.3b deal to end crisis

UBS is to take over Credit Suisse with billions in SNB, state support, but holders of risky bonds face a $17b wipeout.

Bloomberg 3:20pm
Politics

Foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta heads to China

It will mark the first visit by a New Zealand minister since 2019.

Rebecca Howard 3:15pm
Finance

Bloomberg: A brief history of bank bailouts

As UBS prepares to buy Credit Suisse for a song, Bloomberg's Thyagaraju Adinarayan reprises a recent history of distressed bank rescues.

Bloomberg 12:43pm
