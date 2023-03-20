Menu
Contact considers green bond issue

Staff reporters
Mon, 20 Mar 2023
Contact Energy is considering making an offer of six-year fixed-rate, unsecured, unsubordinated green bonds to institutional investors and New Zealand retail investors. The offer is subject to market conditions, and full details are expected to be released during the week beginning March 27, 2023.The proceeds from the offer will be used for the financing and refinancing of renewable generation and other eligible green assets, in accordance with Contact's Sustainable Finance Framework. ANZ Bank has been appointed as the arranger an...
UBS to buy Credit Suisse in $5.3b deal to end crisis
Finance

UBS is to take over Credit Suisse with billions in SNB, state support, but holders of risky bonds face a $17b wipeout.

Bloomberg 3:20pm
Politics

Foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta heads to China

It will mark the first visit by a New Zealand minister since 2019.

Rebecca Howard 3:15pm
Finance

Bloomberg: A brief history of bank bailouts

As UBS prepares to buy Credit Suisse for a song, Bloomberg's Thyagaraju Adinarayan reprises a recent history of distressed bank rescues.

Bloomberg 12:43pm
