Eroad seeks partner to accelerate North American expansion

Staff reporters
Mon, 20 Mar 2023
Eroad has hired Goldman Sachs to oversee a strategic review as it seeks partners to accelerate its North American business. The telematics company unveiled the plan at an investor day in Sydney, following on from an earlier review to extract the most out of the enlarged business after it bought rival Coretex in 2022 and introduced a new leadership team with Mark Heine as chief executive and Margaret Delany as chief financial officer. The earlier review announced in November threw up four opportunities for the company, including differ...
UBS to buy Credit Suisse in $5.3b deal to end crisis
Finance

UBS to buy Credit Suisse in $5.3b deal to end crisis

UBS is to take over Credit Suisse with billions in SNB, state support, but holders of risky bonds face a $17b wipeout.

Bloomberg 3:20pm
Politics

Foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta heads to China

It will mark the first visit by a New Zealand minister since 2019.

Rebecca Howard 3:15pm
Finance

Bloomberg: A brief history of bank bailouts

As UBS prepares to buy Credit Suisse for a song, Bloomberg's Thyagaraju Adinarayan reprises a recent history of distressed bank rescues.

Bloomberg 12:43pm
