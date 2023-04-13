Menu
News in Brief

Fisher Funds removing performance fees

Staff reporters
Thu, 13 Apr 2023
Fisher Funds is removing performance fees across all its KiwiSaver and managed funds’ multi-asset portfolios.In a note to clients, Fisher Funds said it was looking to leverage the scale from last year’s purchase of Kiwi Wealth to be highly competitive.“Our new combined business makes Fisher Funds one of the top three KiwiSaver providers in New Zealand with nearly half a million KiwiSaver clients,” the company said.“Looking to the future, we want to leverage this new scale and ensure that the Fisher Funds KiwiSaver...
Investors focused on inflation as shares meander
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was up 13.36 points or 0.11% to 11,930.86.

Graham Skellern 6:21pm
Finance

Better quality demands helped fuel house prices: Reserve Bank

Reserve Bank researcher Andrew Coleman says increased demand for better quality housing is one of the reasons house prices rose.

Jenny Ruth 3:20pm
Finance Free

Trade Me: Despite record high salaries, NZ has a skills shortage

The average salary in NZ has increased by $3,000 but we still have a skills shortage.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 2:50pm
