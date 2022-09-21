See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes

FMA boss Samantha Barrass signals collaborative approach with industry

Wed, 21 Sep 2022

FMA boss Samantha Barrass said she wanted to build a "trusting relationship" with industry. (Photo: FMA)
The chief executive of the Financial Markets Authority (FMA), Samantha Barrass, intends to work collaboratively with the financial sector. Speaking at the Financial Services Council conference on Wednesday, Barrass said she would build on her predecessor’s approach, which relied heavily on industry engagement.Former CEO, Rob Everett, had previously said it was important to strike a balance between engagement and enforcement, with the former being particularly effective in NZ.Everett had previously described the constructive relations...

