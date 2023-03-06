Former 2degrees CEO Mark Aue becomes Chorus CFO

Mark Aue will take on the role of Chorus CFO in April. (Image: Chorus)

Former 2degrees chief executive officer Mark Aue will take on the role of Chorus chief financial officer on April 11. Chorus made the announcement in a press release on Monday where Aue was quoted as saying he was proud to join the company. "Chorus has a rich heritage in New Zealand telecommunications and driving material innovation. They’re a key enabler to both present and future generations of Kiwis who live, work and play in ways we had never imagined."Aue left the job of 2degrees CEO after the company merged with...