Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Former 2degrees CEO Mark Aue becomes Chorus CFO

Former 2degrees CEO Mark Aue becomes Chorus CFO
Mark Aue will take on the role of Chorus CFO in April. (Image: Chorus)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 06 Mar 2023
Former 2degrees chief executive officer Mark Aue will take on the role of Chorus chief financial officer on April 11. Chorus made the announcement in a press release on Monday where Aue was quoted as saying he was proud to join the company. "Chorus has a rich heritage in New Zealand telecommunications and driving material innovation. They’re a key enabler to both present and future generations of Kiwis who live, work and play in ways we had never imagined."Aue left the job of 2degrees CEO after the company merged with...
Markets Market close

NZ market starts the week with no real direction

the NZ sharemarket failed to take the bait from strong offshore leads.

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Markets

Pushpay slides after aborted takeover

The shares are still above where they were before takeover rumours started.

Staff reporters 3:10pm
Economy

Residential construction slows in December

Non-residential work still grew in the period. 

Staff reporters 12:40pm