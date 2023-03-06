Ex-NZTA low emissions official to take over MIA reins

Aimee Wiley. (Image: MIA)

Former Waka Kotahi-New Zealand Transport Agency low emissions official Aimee Wiley will replacing the long-serving head of the Motor Industry Association. Wiley was the low emission vehicles programme director at Waka Kotahi last year, overseeing the introduction of the clean car discount in April last year. She also held finance roles at Ford Motor Co, Carter Holt Harvey and was chief financial officer at occupational health firm Habit Group. “Aimee was selected for her extensive professional experience, formal education a...