News in Brief

Former labour minister Steve Maharey quits as chair of Pharmac, ACC

Steve Maharey. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Fri, 01 Dec 2023
Former Labour minister Steve Maharey has quit as chair of both Pharmac and ACC just days after the formation of the new government. In separate statements on Friday, ACC minister Matt Doocey and health minister Shane Reti confirmed he’d tendered his resignations from the two roles by way of letter on Thursday. Maharey joined the Pharmac board in 2018 and took up a seat on ACC’s board in 2021.Both Doocey and Reti acknowledged his service in the roles, saying the government would appoint replacements in due course.In the mea...
Provinces stall rugby reform with 'ownership' mentality
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Provinces stall rugby reform with 'ownership' mentality

It’s time for the rubber to hit the road in the Great Rugby Reform War.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Self promotion

Cooking the Books wins gold at NZ Podcast Awards

The wildly successful financial podcast is aimed at ordinary people seeking advice. 

Staff reporters 12:10pm
Infrastructure

Brown launches sales pitch for Auckland port lease

The ratepayer-funded poll shows support for the sale.

Brent Melville 10:23am
