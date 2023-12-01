Menu
News in Brief

Consumer confidence showing 'whiff of optimism', ANZ says
Now is not a good time for big purchases, consumers say.
John Anthony
Fri, 01 Dec 2023
Consumer confidence rose slightly in November but remains “very subdued”, with inflation expectations much higher than they were pre-covid, ANZ says.ANZ Roy Morgan's monthly survey, comprised of about 1000 interviews, showed consumer confidence rose 4 points to 91.9. By comparison, confidence was sitting slightly above 120 pre-covid.ANZ senior economist Miles Workman said the survey was a mixed bag for the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ), but it had "a distinct whiff of optimism" that the worst may be over.'Extreme...
Provinces stall rugby reform with 'ownership' mentality
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Provinces stall rugby reform with 'ownership' mentality

It’s time for the rubber to hit the road in the Great Rugby Reform War.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Self promotion

Cooking the Books wins gold at NZ Podcast Awards

The wildly successful financial podcast is aimed at ordinary people seeking advice. 

Staff reporters 12:10pm
Infrastructure

Brown launches sales pitch for Auckland port lease

The ratepayer-funded poll shows support for the sale.

Brent Melville 10:23am
